My girlfriend has a remote friend in Nigeria that she writes with from time to time for a couple of years already. He never asked her for money in the past. But now he is writing to her that economic situation there is very bad and he is in hospital and no other relative to help him pay his fee and for food.

First of all, how do I check whether he is really in need?

And what would be a reasonable sum of help for such a situation there?

Given his location I'm mostly suspicious but given he is kind of a friend I thought that maybe he deserves a chance.

Thanks a lot.