My girlfriend has a remote friend in Nigeria with whom she has corresponded from time to time for a couple of years already. He never asked her for money in the past. However, he is now writing to her that the economic situation there is very bad and that he is in hospital with no other relative to help him pay for his fee and food.

First of all, how do I check whether he is really in need? And what would be a reasonable sum of help for such a situation there?

Given his location, I'm mostly suspicious but given he is kind of a friend I thought that maybe he deserves a chance. Thanks a lot.