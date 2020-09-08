1

My girlfriend has a remote friend in Nigeria with whom she has corresponded from time to time for a couple of years already. He never asked her for money in the past. However, he is now writing to her that the economic situation there is very bad and that he is in hospital with no other relative to help him pay for his fee and food.

  1. First of all, how do I check whether he is really in need?

  2. And what would be a reasonable sum of help for such a situation there?

Given his location, I'm mostly suspicious but given he is kind of a friend I thought that maybe he deserves a chance. Thanks a lot.

    Do you really think there is a chance this is legitimate? – chepner 5 hours ago
  • Respond "I'm sorry, I can't send you any money", and see if your girlfriend ever hears back from this person. – chepner 5 hours ago
  • Can anybody answer how is it possible to check? As I said they communicated in the past and he asks for money for the first time. If I thought there is no chance, I wouldn't ask. – akostadinov 5 hours ago
  • For privacy reasons it's almost certainly not possible to verify. – glibdud 5 hours ago
  • Definitely a scam – Daniel 4 hours ago
It would be difficult to remotely verify if the person is genuine or scam. If you personally know someone you can ask. There are no services that will do this for a fees. In fact a company claiming to do this is more likely a scam.

These are developing countries and even few hundred dollars is lost of money.

