On Friday, 2.59 million shares of Delta Airlines traded at an average price of $31.44 which means that $8.13 million dollars of DAL traded that day. So yes, you "can you sell stocks worth millions."

Note that large blocks of shares are often sold off over a period of time. They can also be transacted off exchange and then reported to the exchange.

Also note that when Buffett sold his shares earlier this year, daily volume was more than double what it is now.