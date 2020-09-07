0

There are lots of startups that want to provide equity in exchange for labor rather than a salary or a combination of both. Reading online it seems there are a ton of loopholes where I may not get paid in the event of liquidation, equity type etc... so is it possible to avoid the various loopholes when joining startups who offer equity? Basically the goal here is to protect my investment at all costs, like it would be with a salary position given a period of employment.

PS: Perhaps knowing various loopholes and avoiding them is the way to go, but I'd need some directions on that.

  • Which country are you in? – Flux 1 hour ago
  • Only real answer is to hire a lawyer to read your employment contract. Details are far too complicated for anyone write a helpful answer here. – gaefan 1 hour ago
  • @Flux Ok is it based on where I'm or where the company is? I'm in US, but see lots of companies in US, UK and France following the same rule book with their hiring. – Jackson 1 hour ago
  • @gaefan In that case maybe I should just skip the equity type opportunities? What benefits do they generally bring me besides the complication? – Jackson 1 hour ago
  • Equity compensation in a startup is much like gambling. Most startups fail so equity is never worth anything. Join a startup because it is exciting or for the learning experience, but best to assume from the start that the equity will never be worth anything. – gaefan 55 mins ago

