There are lots of startups that want to provide equity in exchange for labor rather than a salary or a combination of both. Reading online it seems there are a ton of loopholes where I may not get paid in the event of liquidation, equity type etc... so is it possible to avoid the various loopholes when joining startups who offer equity? Basically the goal here is to protect my investment at all costs, like it would be with a salary position given a period of employment.

PS: Perhaps knowing various loopholes and avoiding them is the way to go, but I'd need some directions on that.