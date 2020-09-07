I gifted my Son EE Bonds in 1986 that he wants to cash now, but I want to pay the taxes due.
The bank teller told me it can be done by executing the appropriate forms. If that is correct what forms are they and how do I obtain them.
Thank You
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I gifted my Son EE Bonds in 1986 that he wants to cash now, but I want to pay the taxes due.
The bank teller told me it can be done by executing the appropriate forms. If that is correct what forms are they and how do I obtain them.
Thank You