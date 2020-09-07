0

I gifted my Son EE Bonds in 1986 that he wants to cash now, but I want to pay the taxes due.

The bank teller told me it can be done by executing the appropriate forms. If that is correct what forms are they and how do I obtain them.

Thank You

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Joe Roebuck is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Joe Roebuck is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.