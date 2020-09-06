I have just received a message from a false PayPal email account - service@paypal.com (looks genuine, but it is NOT) - with the message "You added new phone number to your account".

Only I didn't do that recently and the phone number in the email is not mine.

Here is a screenshot:

The email does not even have the footer information that genuine PayPal info have, starting with:

"Copyright © 1999-2020 PayPal. All rights reserved."

Further more, clicking on the link in the email navigates to diagnolita.lt!!!

So, watch out for this, everyone, it is a fraud, by all appearances.