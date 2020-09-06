I have just received a message from a false PayPal email account - service@paypal.com (looks genuine, but it is NOT) - with the message "You added new phone number to your account".
Only I didn't do that recently and the phone number in the email is not mine.
Here is a screenshot:
The email does not even have the footer information that genuine PayPal info have, starting with:
"Copyright © 1999-2020 PayPal. All rights reserved."
Further more, clicking on the link in the email navigates to diagnolita.lt!!!
So, watch out for this, everyone, it is a fraud, by all appearances.