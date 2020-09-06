0

I have just received a message from a false PayPal email account - service@paypal.com (looks genuine, but it is NOT) - with the message "You added new phone number to your account".

Only I didn't do that recently and the phone number in the email is not mine.

Here is a screenshot:

enter image description here

The email does not even have the footer information that genuine PayPal info have, starting with:

"Copyright © 1999-2020 PayPal. All rights reserved."

Further more, clicking on the link in the email navigates to diagnolita.lt!!!

So, watch out for this, everyone, it is a fraud, by all appearances.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Razvan Zamfir is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Razvan Zamfir is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.