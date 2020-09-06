0

I have noticed that firms catering to retail forex trading are essentially dealers with a captive audience: their clients. These forex dealers get to set any price they want because they are the only dealer available to their clients. When retail traders want to sell at a high price, the forex dealer wants to buy from them at a low price. When retail traders want to buy at a low price, the forex dealer wants to sell to them at a high price. Retail traders rely on forex dealers to get the best price, but the best price for the forex trader is a bad price for the forex dealer.

I am not familiar with the forex market, but it seems that the situation looks grim for the forex trader. They are always trading against a single dealer who gets to control the price, who gets to see all limit orders and stop orders, and who benefits when their clients do not get the best price. This looks terribly rigged. Am I correct in my grim assessment of the retail forex trading? Are there safeguards similar to those of the stock market to protect the retail forex trader?

(If answers are country-specific, please answer about the US.)

| improve this question | |
  • Why do you think they are constrained to a single dealer? – GS - Apologise to Monica 30 mins ago
  • @GS-ApologisetoMonica If you make an account at OANDA, OANDA is your dealer; they set the bid and ask. If you make an account at FXCM, FXCM is your dealer; they set the bid and ask. – Flux 28 mins ago
  • What stops you making two or more accounts? I guess once you've got a position with one you might only be able to sell it there, but you could still use the another broker for your next position, etc. – GS - Apologise to Monica 24 mins ago
  • @GS-ApologisetoMonica Even if I do so, I still cannot be assured of "best execution" because these forex firms are dealers. Broker-dealers look out for their own interests, and these interests seem to be in direct conflict with the interests of the retail forex trader. – Flux 21 mins ago
  • Sure, but how is this any different to e.g. a supermarket? The supermarket wants to charge as much as possible but doesn't because of competition. The premise of your question is based on clients being "captive" but I don't see how that's the case. – GS - Apologise to Monica 11 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.