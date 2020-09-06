0

I've decided to stay abroad for a year (abroad starting August 1, 2020) and am considering taking the foreign earned income exclusion. If I decide to go that route, when should I have my employer stop withholding income tax?

My concern is that by April 15, 2021, I will not yet have been out of the country for 11 months.

Does that mean I can only claim the exemption, and get a refund, the following year (in 2022)? Or, in April 2021, can I say "I'm on track to be out of the country until July" and still take the exemption / have my employer stop withholding now?

What if I file for an extension and pay in October 2021, does that make a difference?

If the tax filing deadline is again pushed to July in 2021, would I then be in the clear to stop withholding now?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
will_durant is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

will_durant is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.