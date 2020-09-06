I recently had an issue where I was trying to get a couple of shares of a stock about to split. I'm a micro-investor, so I was only able to afford shares after the split, and not enough to buy a whole share prior to the split and sell some after. The split was 4 for 1 (yes, it was AAPL), and I wanted two shares at the after split price.

I set a limit for that price, but then when the split happened, my limit order was also split, making the trigger share price 1/4 of the then current price.

While I get why that math works that way, it didn't function as I expected. I expected it to trigger at the price I set for the limit.

Should I have been able to set up this trade this way? I'm almost positive I had done this in years past. Or is there a special way I have to set this up? Or, can different brokerages handle these kinds of trades differently?