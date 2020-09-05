Property I am looking at has 1000 square feet illegal granny unit. Main house has 4000 square feet.

If I would buy property as-is and later attempt to legalize the granny unit as living space, then

would my property taxes be reassessed? How to estimate by how much? could I be on hook for any penalties? anything else to be concerned about when buying such property?

The granny unit as of now shows up as "work shop" on blueprints and county assessor has not counted it in the legal living area.