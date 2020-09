I recently visited my dentist for my semi-annual checkup. The checkup is covered by my insurance, but when I reviewed the EOB after the visit I noticed a $20 charge with code D1999/Unspecified that my insurance denied. When I contacted my dentist office, they informed me that this was a COVID-19 related charge to cover the personal protective equipment (PPE) for the hygienist and dentist during my checkup.

Can I use use my flexible spending account(FSA) to cover the PPE charge from my dentist?