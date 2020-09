In case I trade on a platform like E*Trade or Robinhood and I happen to lose, can I be guaranteed that I will not lose more than my investment ? Aka I invest X and I lose X but nothing more. I can afford losing my investment X but I want to avoid getting in debt. I would like to trade on companies like Tesla, Microsoft or indexes like SP500. I would like to trade bullish and also bearish (betting it will go down).

Which investments should I avoid to lose more than my investment ?