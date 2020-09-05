0

so some time back I was used as a money mule without realising by someone I trusted very much. Once he had everything he wanted (money) he then blocked me leaving me with a debt of more than £5000. I now have a CIFAS marker and want it removed but where do I start

| improve this question | |
New contributor
anon is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Why do you want it removed? Also were there any other consequences of this apart from CIFAS and the debt ? – DJClayworth 1 hour ago

Your Answer

anon is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.