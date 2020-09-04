-2

Ok so this mans wants to put money on my green dot card n he asked for my username n password the account number n routing number but there no money n the account should I still be worried?

Yes, you probably got scammed. I do not know what prodyct you are talking about but if someone got your password you got scammed. Change password as fast as possible.

