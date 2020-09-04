Ok so this mans wants to put money on my green dot card n he asked for my username n password the account number n routing number but there no money n the account should I still be worried?
1He asked for these details. Did you give him anything? How do you know him? – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 53 mins ago
Yes, you probably got scammed. I do not know what prodyct you are talking about but if someone got your password you got scammed. Change password as fast as possible.
