-2

A man wants to transfer money to my Green Dot debit card. He asked for my username, password, account number and routing number. However, there is no money in the account. Should I still be worried?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user102360 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

Yes, you probably got scammed. I do not know what product you are talking about, but if someone got your password, you got scammed. Change your password as fast as possible.

| improve this answer | |
New contributor
gydorah is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

He asked for my username, password, account number and routing number. However, there is no money in the account. Should I still be worried?

You should, it would be reckless and negligent to provide that information even though there is no money in the account.

Green Dot's terms include

establish a username and password which you will keep secure. You agree not to provide access to your Account together with your user username and password to others. You are solely responsible for protecting the security of your Account on your device

If you give a username and password to other people, you are in breach of these terms and conditions - this is a breach of contract. You are likely to be held accountable for any consequent loss to Green Dot.

For example if this man uses your account to launder money for a criminal organisation - you are the person that law enforcement will come looking for first. In the worst case you may have to provide a law court with convincing evidence that this man exists and that you could not have been reasonably expected to have known of the terms and conditions you breached. If the man runs up some kind of debt or overdraft, you may be held responsible for repayment.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

user102360 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.