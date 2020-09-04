Seller messed up advertising on house and needs few more months to bring few things up to code before he can sell. Hence as alternative solution seller is offering to rent out home to prospective buyer with an option to buy it once all issues are resolved.
What would be:
- cost basis for purpose of calculating gains once home buyer will resell home? Would it be
one time premium + rent collected + strike price of home?
- tax basis for property tax purposes in California? would it be
strike priceor
one time premium + rent collected + strike price of home