0

You can see a lot of context by reading here: Every month I make money from Patreon. I want to split my income with a partner. How do I avoid paying taxes on 100% of the income?

I don't have an LLC (yet?), and for simplicity, I think I want to avoid making it for now (and possibly in the future). I have a partner (the artist) and I have agreed to share the profits 50-50. My interpretation is, simply by saying this somewhere on the Internet, I have accidentally formed a general partnership. That is not something I want to do. I want my taxes to be simple, where I can file a schedule C and send the artist a 1099-NEC at the end of the year, or ideally, something even simpler.

How can I avoid forming a general partnership? My partner is totally fine working for me as a contractor (although I'd still be splitting income 50-50). I know she has no interest in forming an LLC either. In fact, the effort involved is probably enough to make her not want to work with me at all.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Clueless Investor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

The general partnership is the default: If you found a business with someone, without consulting a layer or writing up a contract, then it's a general partnership.

You avoid that by just not calling it a business. Your artist writes you a bill. You pay. By not treating it as a business that you have together with the artist, but instead treating it as a "you buy art from the artist" relationship, that's what it becomes by law, too.

The artist can sell the art for 50% of the profits, that's fine. That's just part of the sales contract you have with the artist. You don't need an actual contract either, your agreement with the artist, however you reached it, should count. The only reason you would need a contract with the artist is if either of you didn't trust the other and wanted to keep open the possibility to sue.

Side note: "LLC" means "Limited liability company", is not the same as a General Partnership and you don't get one by accident - this is a formal thing and you need to fill out forms and pay fees if you want it.

| |

Your Answer

Clueless Investor is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.