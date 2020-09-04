You can see a lot of context by reading here: Every month I make money from Patreon. I want to split my income with a partner. How do I avoid paying taxes on 100% of the income?

I don't have an LLC (yet?), and for simplicity, I think I want to avoid making it for now (and possibly in the future). I have a partner (the artist) and I have agreed to share the profits 50-50. My interpretation is, simply by saying this somewhere on the Internet, I have accidentally formed a general partnership. That is not something I want to do. I want my taxes to be simple, where I can file a schedule C and send the artist a 1099-NEC at the end of the year, or ideally, something even simpler.

How can I avoid forming a general partnership? My partner is totally fine working for me as a contractor (although I'd still be splitting income 50-50). I know she has no interest in forming an LLC either. In fact, the effort involved is probably enough to make her not want to work with me at all.