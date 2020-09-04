0

I'm a young male who is a U.S citizen and resides within the U.S. I have investments in different areas, like stocks, bonds, etc. While I'm perfectly fine with these investments, I would like to branch off and try to hold foreign currency to invest in foreign markets. I am aware of the tax implications of owning a foreign bank account, and I 100% plan on reporting it to Uncle Sam. My plan is to open a foreign checking account in Europe, I'm thinking Switzerland due to their privacy and tax laws, and have it hold Euros where I could invest in a stock market within Europe. Should I open a bank account in the same country that I plan to invest in, or is my approach even a good idea to begin with? Would it be better to create a savings account instead to earn possible interest?

