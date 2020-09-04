2

I've been reading about loans and interest rates, and I've run across a mathematical sticking point. The crux is that, if my loan's outstanding balance is £100,000, I make no payments, and it has an annual interest of 8%, I expect that the outstanding balance after one year will be £108,000.

Sites like Investopedia give examples like the following:

The interest on a mortgage is compounded or applied on a monthly basis. If the annual interest rate on that mortgage is 8%, the periodic interest rate used to calculate the interest assessed in any single month is 0.08 divided by 12, working out to 0.0067 or 0.67%.

This example does not support my intuition though. If the balance increases by 0.67% per month and I make no payments, then after a year I will have an outstanding balance of £100,000 * (1 + 0.08/12)^12, which is around £108,300. The actual annual interest is closer to 8.3%, which is somewhat higher than 8%.

If we wanted the monthly interest rate that would cause the yearly interest to actually be 8%, then we should compute the 12th root of 1.08; the monthly interest ought to be around 0.643%.

I've looked around for answers to this discrepancy - a maths.stackexchange post clarifies how the interest rate works, but the root of my question is why the interest rate works like this. If it is indeed the case that an 8% yearly interest actually means that a loan's balance increases by 8.3% per year, what use is the number 8% here?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
ymbirtt is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 2
    The terminology is dependent on the country you're in, but it's basically this: investopedia.com/terms/a/… – Paul 1 hour ago
  • "If it is indeed the case that an 8% yearly interest actually means that a loan's balance increases by 8.3% per year, what use is the number 8% here?" It sounds like a better rate than it really is, so the lender is likely to get more business. – Paul 1 hour ago
  • 2
    @Paul It sounds like your answer to this is "lenders are allowed to quote either because of lax laws, so they quote the number that makes them look better". I'm happy with that as an answer, but could you actually post it as an answer so I can upvote it and accept it? – ymbirtt 1 hour ago
  • 1
    US Federal Reserve R1314 : "The 'Truth in Lending Act' passed in 1968 did not incorporate the mathematically-true annual percentage rate, because the true calculation used compounding (sometime fraction compounding), which was not readily available." - money.stackexchange.com/a/124507/11768 – Chris Degnen 52 mins ago

Your Answer

ymbirtt is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.