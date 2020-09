In Canada, is it OK for my spouse to "gift" my disability awards to her friend? Looking at close to $356,521.00 between 2011-2017. This "friend" was a co-worker of mine in the military. He is now retired. We are in the middle of a property dispute after our divorce. I have a family lawyer, but time is money and i'm 3 years into the divorce. Disability fraud? Any points will help. Thanks

TD