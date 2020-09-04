I am a 29 year old male with average salary and I have been considering marriage, mostly out of peer pressure. When I was thinking about it, an obvious question came up:

Is marriage ever a financially sound decision in the long term for a person like me, considering the chances of a skewed divorce and the cost of child rearing? What will be the future (10 - 20 years) consequences of marrying now?

It is obvious that the experience and dynamics of marriage will be very different for me compared to one of my parents or grandparents.