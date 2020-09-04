0

I am a 29 year old male with average salary and I have been considering marriage, mostly out of peer pressure. When I was thinking about it, an obvious question came up:

Is marriage ever a financially sound decision in the long term for a person like me, considering the chances of a skewed divorce and the cost of child rearing? What will be the future (10 - 20 years) consequences of marrying now?

It is obvious that the experience and dynamics of marriage will be very different for me compared to one of my parents or grandparents.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
gydorah is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

There are situations where I'd advise against marriage for financial reasons, but never for it if your heart isn't in it.

It sounds like you aren't ready for marriage and finances shouldn't even be part of the equation.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

gydorah is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.