I am an Indian citizen working on a work visa in the USA.

What are the tax implication in the USA for the following scenarios when i need to get a money from India to USA.

1) Money received from selling inherited property (From parents)

2) Money received from Parent as a gift In both scenario, appropriate tax is paid back in India.

3) Money which i send to Family earlier (In NON NRI or NON NRO accounts) and now i am getting it back (For which i already paid tax earlier in USA)

As of now i file tax return only in USA not in India.