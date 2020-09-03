0

I am an Indian citizen working on a work visa in the USA.

What are the tax implication in the USA for the following scenarios when i need to get a money from India to USA.

 1) Money received from selling inherited property (From parents)

 2) Money received from Parent  as a gift In both scenario, appropriate tax is paid back in India.

 3) Money which i send to Family earlier (In NON NRI or NON NRO accounts) and now i am getting it back (For which i already paid tax earlier in USA)

As of now i file tax return only in USA not in India.

