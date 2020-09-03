I'm currently dealing with a clusterF around a deposit that was credited to the wrong bank account. Neither bank has the target account number where the deposit was credited. Both banks pointing fingers at each other. What is the best route to get this resolved?

The details:

Bank A: The source bank containing the Account A that wrote the check.

Bank B: The target bank that should have received the deposit and credited Account

A deposit was mailed to a branch at Bank B containing a check from Account A and a deposit slip for the target Account B. The deposit is debited from Account A, but a credit never shows in Account B Bank A claims that the deposit was made to correct rounding number at Bank B, but has no record of the target account number. Bank A claims Bank B should have the target account number. Bank B claims they never received / deposit that check into ANY of it's accounts after conducting a database search for all deposits received from Bank A during 2020. Bank B claims Bank A should have the target account number. The image of the back of the check from Bank A is illegible, so we cannot identify a routing or account number.

I would think the originating bank should be responsible for providing a target bank account number since it's possible the target bank never received the check.

Any advice would be helpful.