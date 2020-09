I have purchased shares of Tortoise Acquisition(SHLL) stock. It is going to merge with Hyliion Inc.(HYLN) at some point in the next few weeks. I know my shares will automatically convert to HYLN shares. My question is, do my shares stay at the same value of the SHLL stock on the day of the merger? or is there some sort of split for what HYLN stock wants to IPO at? This is the only part of this transaction that confuses me.

I appreciate any help on this.