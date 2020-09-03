I want to understand how exactly do the stock price is calculated.

E.g. We have AAA stock with price 1 USD.

Player 1 placed bid order for 0.5 USD x 70,

Player 2 - bid order 0.8 USD x 80,

Player 3 - ask order 1.5 USD x 50,

Player 4 - ask order 5 USD x 200

Player 5 - ask order 1 USD x 10

What will be the price in the next period. Will it be 1 USD because bid orders don't match the ask orders. Or will it decrease because we have bigger amount of ask orders but then for how much?

Thank you in advance!