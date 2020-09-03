I have the following situation about an investor.

An investor has purchased a floating-rate security (non-callable) with a 5-year maturity. The coupon formula for the floater is 6-month LIBOR plus 200 basis points and the interest payments are made semi-annually. At the time of purchase, 6-month LIBOR was 7.5%.

In order to purchase the floater the investor borrowed funds by issuing a 5-year note at par value with a fixed semi-annual coupon of 7.0%.

Based on the above information, I wish to understand the following questions:-

a) With respect to the above transaction, assuming that there is no credit or liquidity risk, under what interest rate scenario can the investor lose money?

b) The investor feels that he will be able to offset the above risk using an interest rate swap. Is is possible? If yes, should he enter into a payer or receiver position?

c) Can the investor use interest rate options to offset the above risk? If so, should he buy a semi-annually resetting cap or a semi-annually resetting floor? What should the minimum or maximum strike price be in such a case?

d) Suppose that the investor enters into a 5-year interest rate swap in which the investor pays LIBOR. The swap rate is 7.3% and the frequency of the payments is semi-annual. Will the investor gain or lose due to this transaction? Determine the net annual cash flow for the investor?

e) What is the nature of the counterparty risk associated with the floater and the interest rate swap? Describe one way to hedge or mitigate such a risk in each case.