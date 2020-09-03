I use GNUCash for my personal accounting and for tracking investments in shares through my self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF). Recently I wound up the SMSF and transferred the shares into my personal name via an off-market transfer.

To reflect this change in GNUCash I want to transfer both the number of shares and their market value at the date of transfer from the SMSF account to my personal investment account.

There does not appear to be an easy (or any) way to do this other than via a sell and buy but this raises the problem of how to deal with the fact that no money changed hands.

Does anyone with experience with GNUCash have any thoughts on how to accomplish the transfer?

Many thanks in advance