I have a table containing the details of a bond portfolio and the instruments that can be used for hedging.The data and the table. The table contains information about the Bond portfolio (bond A) that needs be hedged using bond B, Swap X and Cheapest to Deliver Futures Bond Y. The coupons for Bond A, Bond B and Swap X are paid semi-annually.

Based on the above information, I wish to answer the following questions.

a) An investor holds a bond portfolio consisting of 10,000 units of Bond A. He wishes to hedge himself against the first order effects of interest rates. In order to do that, he can choose either Bond B, Swap X or Futures Y as the hedging instrument. However, he wants to pick the instrument for which the total transaction cost is the lowest. Which instrument should he choose as a part of his hedging strategy and how many of those should he buy or sell?

b) Suppose that the yield to maturity increases instantaneously by 10 basis points. Then, by how much will the PnL of the above bond portfolio increase or decrease approximately when it is unhedged and when it is duration-hedged?

c) Suppose the investor wants to hedge the duration and convexity of Bond A using Bond B and Swap X. Then, compute the number of Bond B and Swap X you need to buy and/or sell in order to achieve a perfect hedge.

Many thanks in advance.