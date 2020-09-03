I am no longer in a relationship with my ex. I co-signed for a 2015 Chevy Silverado in 2018. I have text messages and emails asking him to refinance, he is refusing. If I get a small claims attorney what are my chances of the judge issuing him a court order to refinance? I do not have access to the car at all, he will not let me use it and I do not even pay on it. I would like the debt off my credit as I am in the process of restoring my credit so I can purchase a home.