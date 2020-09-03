I am currently thinking of putting up a portion of my crypto assets on a reputable cryptocurrency lending platform. I asked them if they provided a 1099-INT for the interest that I would earn on my assets (interest earned in crypto), and they said no.

I know for most financial lending institutions like banks, they do provide a 1099-INT detailing the amount of interest earned. That's why I wanted to know if it is normal for some to not provide the form. In that case, what would I do? Would I fill the form on my own or just self-report the interest income on my taxes?