According to investopedia:

Embezzlement refers to a form of white-collar crime in which a person or entity misappropriates the assets entrusted to him or her. In this type of fraud, the embezzler attains the assets lawfully and has the right to possess them, but the assets are then used for unintended purposes.

This makes it sound like embezzlement is not only when assets are "stole" and placed into personal accounts, but any unintended purpose.

Let's say a financial institution was entrusted with a fund, and then uses it to invest in something that makes the regulators unhappy.

Question

Going beyond the circumstantial and moral components, what documents/proof would be needed for the SEC to convict?