I'm still learning options trading and got into it recently on Robinhood - but I have a few quick questions.

I have 2 contracts for ACB $12.5 Put 9/4. When I go through the steps to exercise it, I only see 50 shares available and a message saying "You don’t have enough shares to cover the cost of this exercise."

What does that mean? Why is there a partial allocation? I tried to find information on why - but any help/knowledge with understanding this is appreciated.

Thank you!