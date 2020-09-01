Hi so I’ve been talking to a sugar Daddy for a couple weeks now and he sent me a “prepaid” card which is now activated but he wants me to withdraw a large amount and deposit into his Bitcoin wallet. Is this some sort of scam?
-
Do not ever, under any circumstances, accept any money that you are not fully entitled to. If you're being asked to deposit into someone else's wallet, that means you have accepted money that you not are fully entitled to. Scam or no scam, you should never, ever do that. (Also, all sugar daddy arrangements are scams. You lucked out this time because you spotted the scam. But you may not spot the scam next time. Stop looking for scammers to take advantage of you -- you will find them.) – David Schwartz 26 mins ago
Yes it is. You might want to check out some of the other questions on this site tagged “scams” or “sugar-daddy”. Cut off contact with this person and do not have anything further to do with them.
Almost certainly the prepaid card was not his own money but stolen from another victim. He is trying to use you to launder the money.
-
1And don’t use the card! – James McLeod 56 mins ago