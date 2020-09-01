I just read this article and want a second opinion: https://www.legalzoom.com/articles/starting-up-which-state-to-file-your-llc-in

I'm considering starting an LLC because I earn about $400 a month from Patreon; I'm making a game. The thing about this game is it's NSFW, so I want to stay anonymous. I don't want anybody to be able to Google my name and discover I'm making a NSFW game.

It seems to me that if I remain a sole proprietor, this is easy: I just report my income to the IRS but not how I earned it (at least, that's what I've been doing so far. I hope I'm not wrong about that.).

I read in that article that Nevada allows you to stay more anonymous than Delaware, but Wyoming allows even more anonymity. I'm not sure which one will be appropriate for me. Though I don't think it's likely for me to ever establish a board and have stocks, so if I didn't have the ability to ask here, I would go with Nevada.

To tell you the truth, I don't even know if I need Nevada's anonymity benefits in the first place: Can I just create an LLC associated with my name but give no indication it's related to NSFW content? I.e. call it "Anodyne Technologies LLC" (a totally benign name) and there's no way to know that it's related to a NSFW game?