I need to borrow money (16000 USD) as a loan from a friend working in USA. what are the tax implications? And can I return it to his indian bank account on EMI in 3.5 years?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 2 times
New contributor
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I need to borrow money (16000 USD) as a loan from a friend working in USA. what are the tax implications? And can I return it to his indian bank account on EMI in 3.5 years?