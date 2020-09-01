I received an unexpected $150 check from Wells Fargo. The accompanying letter said they conducted a review of holds that were placed on consumer deposit accounts due to suspected fraud. Their research indicated that a hold was placed on my deposit account(s) that may have been unnecessary. Then it lists the last four digits for two accounts and says the check is to compensate me for any inconvenience.

I understand why Wells Fargo is reviewing their suspected fraud holds, but I haven't had an account with Wells Fargo in over 20 years. When I called to find out more, the only thing the representative was able to determine was that this would be for accounts open between 2012 and 2017.

My first name is also spelled incorrectly on the letter & check, which suggests either they have people manually typing in information within the remediation group (which would be sad, but possible), or that this wasn't an account I personally opened. They did have my SSN, though. As far as I know, I was not the victim of any ID theft from 2012-2017.

Does anyone have any suggestions about what this might be from or where I should look?