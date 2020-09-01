I just sold my house and now have 200k+ in the bank. I don't want the stress of owning a property right now, but I know it would be a bad idea to just let this sit in my bank account while inflation reduces it.

My dad suggested I talk to a Certified Financial Planner, and I've been researching it here, but it seems like there are a lot of ways of being duped by them. I would be comfortable with a fiduciary, but I get the sense I have to have millions before one of them will talk to me.

Either way, I don't know if either of them is necessary. Last I heard, ETFs outperform mutual funds and advisors anyway. If I don't want to invest in another property, and I don't want to spend a lot of effort researching and fiddling with my investments, would it be a bad idea to just dump it all into an ETF and not worry about it?

I'm 40 years old and live in America. I've already put all the money I can in my IRA for this year, and I'm currently unemployed (by choice). I'm a good programmer, and though I haven't researched how bad the economy really is, I consider myself to be in the 90th+ percentile, so I don't think it's good be super difficult for me to find a job if I want to. After all, there are still plenty of ads on this site that I would be very qualified for ;) Besides, I have a lot of funds to live off of at the moment.