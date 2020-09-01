Charles Schwab is demanding US $25,000 for opening an international individual broker account which is I guess free for the US citizens.

Why does such a huge amount is charged for international folks?

The following are the conditions stated on the official website:

Each applicant will need:

A minimum of USD 25,000 to open an international brokerage account.

Non-U.S. Residence Address.

Digital copy of passport or government ID.

Tax Identification Number or Social Security Number (for U.S. citizens living abroad).

Employer’s name and mailing address (if applicable).

Digital copy of most recent utility bill.

Printer and scanner to print, sign and upload required documents.

PS: The international folks may not even buy total stocks of USD 25,000. Then why would they invest such an amount as minimum required deposit?