Charles Schwab is demanding US $25,000 for opening an international individual broker account which is I guess free for the US citizens.

Why does such a huge amount is charged for international folks?

The following are the conditions stated on the official website:

Each applicant will need:

  • A minimum of USD 25,000 to open an international brokerage account.

  • Non-U.S. Residence Address.

  • Digital copy of passport or government ID.

  • Tax Identification Number or Social Security Number (for U.S. citizens living abroad).

  • Employer’s name and mailing address (if applicable).

  • Digital copy of most recent utility bill.

  • Printer and scanner to print, sign and upload required documents.

PS: The international folks may not even buy total stocks of USD 25,000. Then why would they invest such an amount as minimum required deposit?

  • 2
    Surely this isn't a "charge" (as in a fee) to open the account. Are you sure this isn't just a minimum required deposit? Do you have a source where they say it is required? – Nosjack 24 mins ago
  • @ Nosjack, updated the question. Also, even if it is a minimum required deposit, the question still remains the same. Why such a huge deposits? – Deepak Tatyaji Ahire 14 mins ago

