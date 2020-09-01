My question is around the safety of my brother's investment (Washington State, USA) if shit hits the fan and his marriage falls apart. He is planning to buy a property now (huge investment) but our family has divided opinions upon whether to wait for his marriage (within 2 years) or to invest all his money right now.

Are there any consequences if -

he buys later (with his wife, in 50/50 contribution where the property might be smaller, but risk and ownership divided)

vs.

He buys now (when he puts all his money in, risking everything from his pocket, but doesn't know if his future wife may take half from him if things go sideways)

The biggest concern my family has is - he might lose all his savings in a divorce if he invests now risking everything from his pocket.. Is it true and is this how it works ?

We are concerned and want to be careful. Thank you for the help