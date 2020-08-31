0

Is Mortgage-backed security something the investors can buy?

If yes then what makes MBS a bad investment?

| improve this question | |
  • I’m voting to close this question because this belongs to personal finance.SE. This being said yes you can buy mortgage-backed security through broker in most countries the same way as you can buy bonds/stocks. What makes MBS bad investment? Nothing why would you assume its bad investment? Every investment has its pros and cons and many investors buy them and I doubt they are doing so due to some masochism on their part. – 1muflon1 1 hour ago
  • Thanks. Can you move the question to the other site? I meant when can MBS be a bad investment. What can cause it to be a bad inv – Joe Jobs 1 hour ago
  • moderators can move it, I will ask them to do so. Also then you should edit it to when otherwise others will be confused as well. – 1muflon1 1 hour ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.