  1. Is a mortgage-backed security (MBS) something retail investors can buy?

  2. If so, what makes MBS a bad investment?

  • Thanks. Can you move the question to the other site? I meant when can MBS be a bad investment. What can cause it to be a bad inv – Joe Jobs 3 hours ago
In the US, retail investors can buy mortgage-backed securities issued by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other private issuers. These securities trade over-the-counter, so you will need to find a dealer to ask for quotes. Not all stock brokerage firms deal in MBS.

FINRA has a good basic article about Mortgage-Backed Securities. SIFMA also has a good fact sheet that explains how MBS work: MBS Fact Sheet.

