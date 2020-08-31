In the US, retail investors can buy mortgage-backed securities issued by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other private issuers. These securities trade over-the-counter, so you will need to find a dealer to ask for quotes. Not all stock brokerage firms deal in MBS.

FINRA has a good basic article about Mortgage-Backed Securities. SIFMA also has a good fact sheet that explains how MBS work: MBS Fact Sheet.