Let's assume retail investor A is based in Europe and is therefore not eligible to buy non-PRIIPs regulation compliant ETFs (i.e. ETFs with missing KIID), however, he can buy options on these ETFs (I love EU bureaucrats). A more specific example: FEZ options

What would happen once the option expires ITM and I get assigned? Would I be eligible to settle physical or would my broker (interactive brokers in this case) settle with cash?