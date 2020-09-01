For 7 months, I have been talking to a man I never met. Supposedly, he is in North Korea and has finished a project over there (contractual engineer on oil rig).

He wants to send me the money he received for the project: $3.5 million. Says he has an account in the US but is having some problems and he can't have it wired there. Wanted my bank information, but I would not give it to him. He wants me to open a new account so he can have it wired there. He also will need money to get home and has bills from his project that will need to be paid. Swears he is an honest, God-fearing man. Says I have nothing to worry about it even though the bank SCB is associated with scams.

Is there no other way for him to access his money without my help?