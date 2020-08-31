This is a scam. Stop replying to messages, do not give any information. Use your time for something fun like reading about different scams at Money.SE.

The way this scam works is:

A cover story is given to lure in helpful or greedy people. Traditionally its someplace foreign but not unheard of. North Korea is a new one to me, historically they use Nigeria. The helpful or greedy mark will either let money be sent to their account or open a new account The thief will send money to that account from an illicit or stolen account The money will be available in the marks account The thief will have the mark send the money somewhere else The original deposit from step 2 will be caught and undone. The money will disappear from the marks account. The mark is now out the amount of the bad transfer. The mark may also be the target of legal investigations if they are suspected of being involved in stealing money or laundering money.

This is basically like a deadbeat acquiantance asking you to cash a fake $100 check for them. They'll have your $100 in cash and you'll be out another $100 when the bank figures out the check is fake.