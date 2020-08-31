A man I have been talking to, never met, for 7 months is supposedly in North Korea, has finished a project over there (is a contractual engineer worked on oil rig) wants to send me the money he received for the project $3.5 million. Says he has an account in the US but is having some problems and he can't have it wired there. Wanted my bank information, I would not give it to him. He wants me to open a new account so he can have it wired there. He also will need money to get home and has bills from his project that will need to be paid. Swears he is an honest, God fearing man. Says I have nothing to worry about even though the bank SCB is associated with scams. Is there no other way for him to access his money without my help?
1It's a scam. Walk away. Don't try to figure out the scam. If you want to send him money there are plenty of ways to do that, but you'll never see it again. – D Stanley 34 mins ago
Think about it the other way - why would someone with $3.5 Million trust someone they have never met to deposit it for them? – D Stanley 32 mins ago
Absolutely a scam. Someone with that much money would hire an attorney or accountant to do all of this for him. I'm sorry to hear you've been wasting 7 months of your time with this person. – TTT 16 mins ago
This is a scam. Stop replying to messages, do not give any information. Use your time for something fun like reading about different scams at Money.SE.
The way this scam works is:
- A cover story is given to lure in helpful or greedy people. Traditionally its someplace foreign but not unheard of. North Korea is a new one to me, historically they use Nigeria.
- The helpful or greedy mark will either let money be sent to their account or open a new account
- The thief will send money to that account from an illicit or stolen account
- The money will be available in the marks account
- The thief will have the mark send the money somewhere else
- The original deposit from step 2 will be caught and undone. The money will disappear from the marks account.
- The mark is now out the amount of the bad transfer. The mark may also be the target of legal investigations if they are suspected of being involved in stealing money or laundering money.
This is basically like a deadbeat acquiantance asking you to cash a fake $100 check for them. They'll have your $100 in cash and you'll be out another $100 when the bank figures out the check is fake.