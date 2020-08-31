0

Does the wash sale rule apply to options expired worthless? for example, my BA Aug 18 call expired worthless (Just expired not sold) will this loss be considered a wash sale if I purchase BA long call option again today?

Thanks, Prashantha

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Prashantha is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Prashantha is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.