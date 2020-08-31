I would like to invest in AI, but not to a specific company which develops AI, but has big amount of data from many fields suitable for training AI. Not sure about the law regarding to this, if they are allowed to sell personal data to third parties. So basically I want to invest in AI in a more general way, in other words, I want to invest in data which is essential part to develop AI. What should I look for? Big data companies, like Oracle, or data analytics like Alteryx?