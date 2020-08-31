Pardon me if this sounds silly, I am not a finance student but it seems to me that any index can be used as a trading instrument with proper regulations. For example much like forex, with currency pairs, how about population pairs between countries? Or even better combining education and population into one index indicative of skilled human resources? Is this idea flawed? If it isn't, where to pitch ideas for new trading instruments? Also which organisation(s) handle the implementation of new trading instruments or is it just the normal exchanges?

P.S.: Even if this idea is completely flawed, on a side note, it'll make good fiction, where time is a fixed-income liquid asset. :P