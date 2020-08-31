Firstly to clarify, I am not looking for financial advice, I am trying to find out where is a reasonable starting point for someone who has no experience, some cash in an ISA and is risk averse.

I've been fortunate enough to have a good education and enter a well paid sector and have built up savings steadily and have additionally received a substantial bonus recently from work.

My current situation:

Steady full time employment, ~50k£/yr (with company 4yrs; not a Covid-19 risk employer)

~60£k in a Cash ISA at a high-street bank; interest rate = 0.1%

Not a homeowner, but will likely start looking in the next 2-3 years

No outstanding debts, CC paid in full monthly

Student loan remaining ~7£k; will be paid off in 1-2yr

I understand that having money in a Cash ISA is probably not the smartest financial decision, but I've always mistrusted investing in shares etc. and financial management companies as it's not something many of my friends/family have been much involved with (describing them as "middle-class gambling" and "casino doormen" respectively).

Where should I start to look to get some confidence that my investments aren't just gambling? Should I speak to a professional financial advisor and if so how do I find one? What should I expect to pay in commissions/fees? What else should I be aware of (ease of withdrawal, risks)? Is it a risky time to start investing given the global pandemic and possible recession? Can I invest in a way that de-risks that?