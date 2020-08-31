My advice, get proper financial advice, but if not, I've put some good UK specific resources in this post

For anyone who is starting off, with the intention of potentially investing a significant amount of money, or maximising your return on money held, a financial advisor is a good first port of call. You should look for an independent financial advisor, as opposed to a restricted one (or a tied agent).

One thing to say up front, do not invest with money you cannot afford to lose. If you are looking at investing, you are taking on the possibility of gains, but you are also taking on the potential for losses. If you cannot afford to, or are particularly risk averse, then investing might not be the best thing for you. IF you do end up losing money on an investment, you have to be happy with the level or risk you took, and that you will still be able to live and support yourself regardless of what happens to the investment.

It should also be noted, that buying a house, or leaving money in a bank or Cash ISA also have financial risks associated with them (in particular Negative Equity and Credit Default risk respectively). So no choice you can make is entirely risk free.

Where to look for financial advisers in the UK?

There are specific UK services that can point you to the best way to find a financial adviser and the types that exist in the UK. As a starting point for your reasearch I would recommend:

If you do end up getting a financial adviser, the FT article in particular has an excellent set of questions to ask your financial adviser before engaging with them:

Ten questions to ask your would-be financial adviser Do you give independent or restricted financial advice?

Do you sell your own company’s products or investment funds and if so how I can be convinced they are the most suitable products for me?

What fees do I pay now and how do I pay them and how much do I pay on an ongoing basis?

What initial advice and ongoing service do you provide? How is this service delivered — is it face-to-face or remotely, by email or telephone?

What level of professional qualifications do you have and are you qualified in any specific areas where I want advice?

How long has your company been in business and how big is it?

How long have you been working as a financial adviser?

Do you specialise in a particular area?

Will I always see you or will other people in your company look after me as well? How often will you review my portfolio?

You should also check with the Financial Conduct Authority to make sure they are authorised.

What if I decide I don't want a financial adviser?

If you aren't looking for a financial adviser, this flowchart of a good place to start: (source: /r/ukpersonalfinance)

Since you've explicitly said you don't want financial advice, I'm not going to give any (and I couldn't anyway even if I wanted to as I don't have a full accounting of your situation), but I will give you some pointers on where to look. In terms of the information you have provided in your post, some pointers I might suggest are: