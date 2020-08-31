1

Firstly to clarify, I am not looking for financial advice, I am trying to find out where is a reasonable starting point for someone who has no experience, some cash in an ISA and is risk averse.

I've been fortunate enough to have a good education and enter a well paid sector and have built up savings steadily and have additionally received a substantial bonus recently from work.

My current situation:

  • Steady full time employment, ~50k£/yr (with company 4yrs; not a Covid-19 risk employer)
  • ~60£k in a Cash ISA at a high-street bank; interest rate = 0.1%
  • Not a homeowner, but will likely start looking in the next 2-3 years
  • No outstanding debts, CC paid in full monthly
  • Student loan remaining ~7£k; will be paid off in 1-2yr

I understand that having money in a Cash ISA is probably not the smartest financial decision, but I've always mistrusted investing in shares etc. and financial management companies as it's not something many of my friends/family have been much involved with (describing them as "middle-class gambling" and "casino doormen" respectively).

Where should I start to look to get some confidence that my investments aren't just gambling? Should I speak to a professional financial advisor and if so how do I find one? What should I expect to pay in commissions/fees? What else should I be aware of (ease of withdrawal, risks)? Is it a risky time to start investing given the global pandemic and possible recession? Can I invest in a way that de-risks that?

My advice, get proper financial advice, but if not, I've put some good UK specific resources in this post

For anyone who is starting off, with the intention of potentially investing a significant amount of money, or maximising your return on money held, a financial advisor is a good first port of call. You should look for an independent financial advisor, as opposed to a restricted one (or a tied agent).

One thing to say up front, do not invest with money you cannot afford to lose. If you are looking at investing, you are taking on the possibility of gains, but you are also taking on the potential for losses. If you cannot afford to, or are particularly risk averse, then investing might not be the best thing for you. IF you do end up losing money on an investment, you have to be happy with the level or risk you took, and that you will still be able to live and support yourself regardless of what happens to the investment.

It should also be noted, that buying a house, or leaving money in a bank or Cash ISA also have financial risks associated with them (in particular Negative Equity and Credit Default risk respectively). So no choice you can make is entirely risk free.

Where to look for financial advisers in the UK?

There are specific UK services that can point you to the best way to find a financial adviser and the types that exist in the UK. As a starting point for your reasearch I would recommend:

If you do end up getting a financial adviser, the FT article in particular has an excellent set of questions to ask your financial adviser before engaging with them:

Ten questions to ask your would-be financial adviser

  • Do you give independent or restricted financial advice?
  • Do you sell your own company’s products or investment funds and if so how I can be convinced they are the most suitable products for me?
  • What fees do I pay now and how do I pay them and how much do I pay on an ongoing basis?
  • What initial advice and ongoing service do you provide? How is this service delivered — is it face-to-face or remotely, by email or telephone?
  • What level of professional qualifications do you have and are you qualified in any specific areas where I want advice?
  • How long has your company been in business and how big is it?
  • How long have you been working as a financial adviser?
  • Do you specialise in a particular area?
  • Will I always see you or will other people in your company look after me as well? How often will you review my portfolio?

You should also check with the Financial Conduct Authority to make sure they are authorised.

What if I decide I don't want a financial adviser?

If you aren't looking for a financial adviser, this flowchart of a good place to start: Reddit UK Personal Finance Flowchart (source: /r/ukpersonalfinance)

Since you've explicitly said you don't want financial advice, I'm not going to give any (and I couldn't anyway even if I wanted to as I don't have a full accounting of your situation), but I will give you some pointers on where to look. In terms of the information you have provided in your post, some pointers I might suggest are:

  1. Investigate repaying your student loan early since you are currently paying inflation +3% (as someone earning over £45k)
  2. You might be able toe earn a significantly higher interest rate from opening one or more bank accounts, and having money automatically transfer between them every month.
  3. Your current Cash ISA seems like a spectacularly bad deal at 0.1% interest
  4. Increasing your contributions to your pension (at least temporarily) can be a very good way to make tax free gains in the long term (it's worth looking into this and any sort of matching your company might give you)
  5. MoneySavingExpert has a good set of 10 Q&As for those starting out with investing
  6. Index funds or Exchange Traded Funds might be a good, low cost option, but you should have a look at the Money Advice Service's guidance on that
    Do not invest with money you cannot afford to lose. That's a bit hyperbolic. Can anyone really afford to lose the money invested in their retirement plans? – Bob Baerker 25 mins ago
  • @BobBaerker Ultimately yes they can because they don't need it to live right now. They can afford to lose it, or for it to go down in value for a couple of reasons, not least of which is that you will be continuing to invest in that pension plan over the course of your lifetime (as opposed to a one-off investment like the querant is potentially considering with their 60k savings). In addition to this lifestyling arrangements most pension plans (at least here) have to automatically derisk investments as people get closer to their retirement age are specifically because older pensioners cannot.. – illustro 13 mins ago
  • ..afford to lose their pension to large swings in market values, whereas young 20 somethings could and could rebuild their pension in the event the stock market wiped out what they had saved so far. – illustro 13 mins ago
  • No one can afford to lose their retirement savings, regardless of age. In reality, in this age of passive index investing, no one will lose all of their retirement savings. Hence, **Do not invest with money you cannot afford to lose is hyperbole. – Bob Baerker 47 secs ago

