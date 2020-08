Say person A has a bank account with US$20k in it, and then A adds B (not a spouse) to the account, so it's now a joint account. B then withdraws the money and deposits it to his personal account. Would this be considered A's gift to B and reported to IRS?

Would things be different if A and B establish a joint account and then A deposits $20k to the account, and then B transfers the money to his personal account?